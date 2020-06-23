Education notes

President’s list honors
Six students from Mooresville have been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. They are Eric Daniel Barker, Trenton D. Menzer, Delaney Rene O’Tuel, Sara Jordan Pross, Matthew John Rinaldi and Nicholas A. Ward.
On the dean’s list
» Benjamin Matthew Hoag of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.40 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
» Seven students from Mooresville have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. They are: Allison Ann Ault, Lauren Nicole Baeza, Connor J. Brady, Allison Rae Gresham, Eric R. Jackson, Mattie Catherine Klinger and Charles W. O’Tuel.