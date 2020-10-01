Woodlawn School students inspired by new outdoor learning space

Hedrick is no stranger to Woodlawn, having spent nine years of his life on Woodlawn's campus as a student. "One of the coolest things about my time at Woodlawn was how classes were held outside as frequently as possible," says Drew. "So, when they reached out about expanding the low ropes course area to include an outdoor learning environment, I quickly jumped at the opportunity. I remember just how much I appreciated being outside and not being limited to the four walls of a traditional classroom." Drew and his younger brother Will '18, along with Jake Johnson '17, Quinn Schneider '17 and Zach Lorch '17 all contributed in the building phases of the low ropes course throughout the years which has now morphed into a very necessary outdoor learning space.

Lysne encourages her students to spend time in the woods, to not be preoccupied about getting from point A to point B. A large part of her curriculum will be geared towards taking what the students are learning in their core classes and enriching their learning with projects designed for the outdoors. Lysne, who has a background in science and design, is also a naturalist. She says not only will this be a place for students to find calm in a crazy world, the forest can also be a great place of learning about history, nature, art, and science.

"I am lucky enough to work on a 61-acre campus that is surrounded by 100-year-old oaks, towering poplars, and even scrubby little sap trees. Everywhere you look around Woodlawn, there are trees," says Lysne. "I was recently setting up for my class and looked up to find two white-tailed deer watching. I think my students would get a kick out of that."