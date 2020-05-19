Fire, police department budget requests include new positions, station

“We wait five, six years, we’re so far behind,” Deaton said. “All I’m wanting to do is come up with a design, give the board some options and get a solution up.”

Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani asked the town to fund the hiring of two additional police telecommunicators to help with the increased responsibilities of not just answering calls but running license plate checks and warrants from traffic officers. Campurciani also said he thought it was “imperative” to reclassify a police detective position to a police sergeant to help lead the department’s narcotic unit. Another request in the budget for the police department is an on-call legal consultation service officers could call for advice which is important especially since the COVID-19 epidemic has begun, Campurciani said. He also requested the creation of a department policies and procedures manual to accompany the CALEA accreditation process the department currently follows.