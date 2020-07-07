Iredell County Fair cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions
Iredell County Fair cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions

  • Updated
The 85th annual Iredell County Agricultural Fair, scheduled for Sept. 4-12, has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The cancellation is not only a disappointment for the fair organizers, the Statesville Kiwanis Club, but also for the nonprofit organizations that benefit from the fair proceeds.

Each year, said Fair Manager Jim Head, the Kiwanis Club distributes about $30,000 to nonprofits and another $10,000 to fund scholarships for local students.

