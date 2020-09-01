ON THE WATER: Officials urge importance of safety measures on Lake Norman

With thousands of boaters heading to Lake Norman over Labor Day weekend, Iredell County officials are strongly encouraging people to abide by state laws to keep everyone safe.
“We will have all of our lake patrol units (we call them marine one or marine two) that will be out on the water that day," said Capt. Brian Fink of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Enforcement Unit. “We will have them in two different locations that way for response times. We will have one boat stationed at the north end and another boat at the south end of the county.”
The Iredell County Health Department is reminding boaters to abide by social distancing guidelines. There were increased COVID-19 cases during the Memorial Day celebrations, and it does not want the same thing to happen again over the holiday weekend.
“As Labor Day weekend approaches, we are encouraging individuals to continue practicing the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands,” said Megan Redford, public information officer. “After the Memorial Day holiday, Iredell County saw a 4% increase in the percent of positive cases.”
While some did not initially comply with social distancing guidelines earlier in the summer, most boaters are now taking them seriously.
“We have enforced it so much over the past couple of months that when people are out on the lake or even docked up or something, they do try to stay their distance,” Fink said.
A big concern going into the holiday weekend will also be impaired boating. A driver or boat operator who has a blood-alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 is considered to be boating while impaired. There have been multiple boating accidents caused by impaired boating this summer, and some of those accidents led to fatalities.
“So far this summer, we have had four fatal accidents, and they were all alcohol or drug-related, “said Sgt. Ron Robertson of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Wildlife officers, among other things, are responsible for investigating accidents involving vessels on the lake.
That is why wildlife officers will take full advantage of the final weekend of its statewide “On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive” campaign. The campaign educates people on boating safety and establishes sobriety checkpoints across the lake.
“We will definitely be focusing on boating impaired operators and reckless operation of motorboats,” Robertson said. “Our main goal is to keep everyone safe and sober. We encourage everyone to have a designated driver for the weekend.”
Rental boaters are also a concern because many do not understand proper guidelines. Unlike full-time boaters, rental boaters are not required to take a mandatory course before operating equipment. A majority of the reportable 26 non-fatal accidents on Lake Norman this summer involved boaters who were renting equipment.
“The people that are renting these boats are consistently being involved in accidents,” Robertson said.
The NC Wildlife Commission is also reminding boaters to be courteous about the primary complaint on Lake Norman - wakes.
“The rule on Lake Norman is 150 feet away from any dock or pier that you have to maintain wake speed,” Robertson said. “You can be held responsible for your wake causing damage to someone’s private property.”
