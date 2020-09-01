ON THE WATER: Officials urge importance of safety measures on Lake Norman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With thousands of boaters heading to Lake Norman over Labor Day weekend, Iredell County officials are strongly encouraging people to abide by state laws to keep everyone safe.

“We will have all of our lake patrol units (we call them marine one or marine two) that will be out on the water that day," said Capt. Brian Fink of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Enforcement Unit. “We will have them in two different locations that way for response times. We will have one boat stationed at the north end and another boat at the south end of the county.”

The Iredell County Health Department is reminding boaters to abide by social distancing guidelines. There were increased COVID-19 cases during the Memorial Day celebrations, and it does not want the same thing to happen again over the holiday weekend.

“As Labor Day weekend approaches, we are encouraging individuals to continue practicing the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands,” said Megan Redford, public information officer. “After the Memorial Day holiday, Iredell County saw a 4% increase in the percent of positive cases.”

While some did not initially comply with social distancing guidelines earlier in the summer, most boaters are now taking them seriously.