Local NC drivers license office closed
The North Carolina License Plate Agency Mooresville location will be closed for vacation from July 13-17.
Other license offices in Iredell County will be open during that period. The office is open every week until that time.
Musical scheduled
Lee Street Theatre in Salisbury is working hard to bring back audiences with “9 to 5 the Musical,” based on the 20th Century film including songs and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.
Lee Street will run “9 to 5” on Aug. 28-29, Sept. 4-5 and Sept. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre, which is located at 329 N. Lee St., Salisbury. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students and are available online at leestreet.org or by calling the theatre at 704-310-5507. Seating is limited due to pandemic restructuring and social distancing in the theatre and are reserved seating only.
Did you know?
While searching on www.holidayinsights.com, I found this one holiday that I have to share even though the day has passed because it’s one we can celebrate no matter the date.
Yesterday, July 7, according to www.holidayinsights.com was Chocolate Day. And, also noted on the site it asked the question did you know that chocolate is a vegetable as it comes from the Cacao tree found in tropical rain forests.
So, you need to do what your mom always told you to and that is to eat your vegetables. Therefore, need I say more? Eat chocolate.
While we are on the special holiday subject, I also noticed that today, July 8 is Blueberry Day also. The blueberries are a very healthy snack loaded with many health benefits and they taste good too. It’s harvest time around here for blueberries making them available for you to enjoy.
Share your news, happenings, funny stories, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Give me a call at 704-696-2943 or email to news@mooresvilletribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!