Feeding 100 for the Holidays: 'We just want to be a blessing'

Christmas spirit was in the air Saturday at a food and clothing drive held at Willow Valley Park to benefit single parents, the homeless and anyone in need of a hot meal, a winter coat or basic hygiene products.

The “Feeding 100 for the Holidays” food and clothing drive, sponsored by Know Your Self Worth, Inc., attracted dozens of Iredell County residents who stocked up on free sweaters, coats, hats, gloves, shoes, toiletries, hand sanitizer and masks.

“We just want to be a blessing,” said Jannie Jones, executive director of the local Know Your Self Worth, Inc. chapter. Know Your Self Worth, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Durham whose founder wanted to expand across the state, said Jones. Its mission

is to empower, enrich and integrate a better community through promoting self-worth and mental health awareness, feeding the hungry and providing shelter to single parents and recovering addicts, according to the organization’s web site.