Feeding 100 for the Holidays: 'We just want to be a blessing'

Christmas spirit was in the air Saturday at a food and clothing drive held at Willow Valley Park to benefit single parents, the homeless and anyone in need of a hot meal, a winter coat or basic hygiene products.
The “Feeding 100 for the Holidays” food and clothing drive, sponsored by Know Your Self Worth, Inc., attracted dozens of Iredell County residents who stocked up on free sweaters, coats, hats, gloves, shoes, toiletries, hand sanitizer and masks.
“We just want to be a blessing,” said Jannie Jones, executive director of the local Know Your Self Worth, Inc. chapter. Know Your Self Worth, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Durham whose founder wanted to expand across the state, said Jones. Its mission
is to empower, enrich and integrate a better community through promoting self-worth and mental health awareness, feeding the hungry and providing shelter to single parents and recovering addicts, according to the organization’s web site.
The food and clothing drive came at a much-needed time for Kimbelle Harper, who has been out of work since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March and whose unemployment benefits ended seven weeks ago. “I thank God for it,” said Harper, who arrived at the food and clothing drive 30 minutes before its scheduled opening at 11 a.m. Harper, a Mooresville resident, picked up blankets, toilet paper, wipes and scarves for her eight grandchildren. “Something is better than nothing and they’ll appreciate it,” Harper said.
Elsie Carr stocked several plastic bags with warm clothing and said she found “just about everything I need.”
Donations and volunteers came from organizations like Angel Wings Foundation, Special Treasures, UNIQUE Girls Club, Just Ask Jannie LLC, Rudy's at Larkin Golf Club, SLAAC Saving life At Any Cost, LCS Loving Caring Sharing, Iredell County Democratic Women, Women Dem and the North Carolina Democratic Party. Volunteers also gave away hot meals of chicken, turkey, creamed potatoes, green beans, soup and crackers.
“It’s just an opportunity to give back,” said Kimberly Wasson, a member of Angel Wings who said her personal mission is to help children. “If a parent is struggling, kids are struggling,” said Wasson.
Josie Mangum, 11, the spokeswoman for the UNIQUE Girls Club, helped pass out plastic bags with hand sanitizer and masks “so people can stay protected,” Mangum said.
Beth Kendall, Iredell County Democratic Party Chairwoman, was serenaded for her birthday Saturday as she passed out clothing. Kendall said she volunteered “to help the community at a time when there’s just so many people in need with the pandemic.”
“There’s been so many people who have come talking about filling stockings up,” Kendall said. “I’m so heartened that we can help out.”