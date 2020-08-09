Despite opening in the midst of COVID-19, Culver's is drawing crowds

Franchise owners Taylor and Andrew Abbasi spent more than two years working to bring the Wisconsin-based Culver’s to Mooresville. When it became apparent the swift-service restaurant would open during the COVID-19 epidemic, Taylor Abbasi said the unknown was “terrifying.”
“Seeing all the restaurants that are closing and seeing all of the hospitality industry people who are losing their jobs and, in a lot of cases, being out with nothing….being able to bring 80 news job to the community, we pushed and pushed to be able to do that as quickly as possible for our team,” Taylor Abbasi said.
Culver’s of Mooresville opened July 27 at 388 Talbert Road in the shopping center next to Costco and Academy Sports & Outdoors. Taylor Abbasi said the restaurant has been “crazy busy” with the drive-through line frequently backed up through the parking lot to Talbert Road. “We have just been incredibly honored and floored by the community response,” said Taylor Abbasi.
Culver’s began in 1984 as a family business from Craig and Lea Culver and Craig’s parents. Together, they started a restaurant serving signature butter burgers and frozen custard to Sauk City, Wis. The franchise grew over the next 35 years, including establishments in Charlotte and Fort Mill.
And, now, Culver’s has come to Race City.
Mooresville residents Steve, Roseann and Stephen Broy visited Culver’s late Wednesday afternoon. Steve Broy said the chain’s reputation for good food and the fact it is new in town has contributed to the high interest from the community. “That’s why we came early,” said Steve Broy, who enjoyed the North Atlantic cod filet sandwich. “We came before dinner.”
Deanna Lawrence and Mayleen Hidalgo stopped in Wednesday to try Culver’s for the first time. They both ordered the Culver’s Deluxe burger and milkshakes. “We just wanted to try something new,” said Hidalgo.
“I enjoyed it,” Lawrence said. “I thought it was a pretty good burger.”
“I thought it was good,” Hidalgo said. “I liked the burger and I liked the aesthetics of the place. It’s nice.”
Taylor Abbasi thinks the Mooresville community has responded so positively to the new restaurant because Culver’s food is made fresh to order. Since the food isn’t cooked until it is ordered, wait times are longer, but “We think that the trade off in quality is worth it,” she said. “And, I think that the people who have come and enjoyed the food agree.”
Culver’s has taken precautions to protect its employees and patrons from COVID-19.
The drive-through line is open and although patrons are allowed to dine inside, half the lobby seating is unavailable to properly social distance, Taylor Abbasi said. Employees also wipe tables down, spray them with disinfectant and allow tables to dry for a full two minutes before permitting new patrons to sit, she said. Patrons are asked to wear masks from the time they enter the restaurant to when they sit down, she said.
Culver’s is open 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant can be reached at (704) 799-0258.
“We are so incredibly honored to both be here and to be able to serve the community and how much support and love we’ve felt from Mooresville,” Taylor Abbasi said. “And we’re still hiring!”
