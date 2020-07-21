Reunion canceled
The following notice was shared concerning the annual Isenhour family reunion.
Regrettably the 138th meeting of the Isenhour reunion scheduled for Aug. 8 has been canceled. After much prayer and discussion, the decision was made due to the uncertainty with the pandemic and other factors such as the availability of a suitable location. The members of the family are asked to pass this information along to others when possible. Plans are to resume the annual gathering in 2021 to continue the tradition.
Call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638 with any questions.
Bingo fun
Every Wednesday, Fieldstone Presbyterian Church officers Bingo in the parking at 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. It begins at 11 a.m. and you are invited to come. Just be sure to bring a chair and a mask.
Did you know?....
With the temperatures really hot outside, what better way to cool off than to enjoy a cone or dish of ice cream.
And, while searching out www.holidayinsights.com, I discovered that tomorrow, July 23 is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. So, that’s even more reason to indulge in some ice cream.
According to the website, I learned that “vanilla and chocolate ice cream vie for the taste buds of ice cream lovers. Chocolate may win the popularity contest (side note: this is my favorite), but, according to the site, vanilla is a close second. It is also more refreshing and more versatile.
You can enjoy your ice cream in a variety of ways as well. Maybe you like to eat it in a dish, as a shake, a float, along with cake or in a cone.
And speaking of cones, thank goodness for Charles E. Minches of St. Louis, Missouri.
According to the same website, on July 24, 1904, Minches filled a pastry cone with two scoops of ice cream, and the ice cream cone was invented.
Share your news, happenings, funny stories, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Give me a call at 704-696-2943 or email to news@mooresvilletribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!