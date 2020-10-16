Mooresville intersection converting to all-way stop

The N.C. Department of Transportation will convert the crossroads of Talbert and Oates Roads in Mooresville to an all-way stop to improve the traffic safety later this month as was noted in a release from the NCDOT.

The traffic pattern change will be implemented Oct. 27, weather permitting. This intersection is currently a two-way stop.

NCDOT recommended the conversion due to high crash rates at the intersection.

Temporary message boards will be in place informing drivers of the upcoming traffic pattern shift. All lanes will remain open while new signs are installed.

Motorists should drive slowly through the area and remain alert for roadway workers.

As a reminder, drivers approaching an all-way stop should follow these rules:

* The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;

* When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling turn left or right;