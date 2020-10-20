 Skip to main content
Beautification Committee performs seasonal planting
top story

10-18 beautification

Members of the Mooresville Beautification Committee prepares to plant. They are, (from left), Hannah Whitlow, Patty Cotter, Carrie Enders, Barbara Pfeffer and Ed Price.

 Photo used with permission

The town of Mooresville’s Beautification Committee began its downtown planting Oct. 12, sprucing up Main Street in downtown Mooresville.

The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance the town of Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits of the town.

Beautification Committee Chairperson Barbara Pfeffer and Vice-Chair Patty Cotter were joined by members Hannah Whitlow, Carrie Enders and Ed Price in the planting work on Monday. In addition to historic Main Street, the group will also be freshening up the planters along Broad Street, at Mooresville Fire-Rescue Station One and the Mooresville Police Department, as well as the Town Hall entrance.

