Goins awarded prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine

When attending the Lake Norman Shrine Club’s Christmas event, Ben Goins thought it was going to be just like any other; however, this year he received a gift that was quite unexpected.
During the special occasion held Dec. 7 at the Heritage House, Goins noted that fellow Shriner Randy Marion got up and went to the podium and then proceeded to call Goins to come and join him. Wondering what was happening, Goins said he went up front and then Marion started reading about the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Marion said that this “is among the most prestigious awards presented by the governor of North Carolina. It is presented to individuals who have a proven record of extraordinary service and leadership to the state and communities, and proven in their career or business for over 30 years."
Members of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine are given the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary, the greatest privilege of the award it being authorized to use the following North Carolina toast written by Lenora Martin.
‘Here’s to the land of the long leaf pin,
The summer land where the sun doth shine,
Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great,
Here’s to “down home”, the Old North State!”
Goins said that he was still thinking “what is going on?” and then Marion shared that “Ben’s nomination highlighted his work on many boards and charities, his relationship building between local businesses and support of new businesses in the area.”
“This was a shock of my life,' said Goins, upon receiving the prestigious award. 'I never dreamed of and never thought of anything like that.”
He said that he never dreamed of anything so amazing like this happening with all the individuals writing letters to the governor. Goins said that he wanted to be able to thank them all.
With heartfelt thanks and with emotion, Goins said that he “was humbled, really humbled. Every time I think about it, I get emotional.”
It was a team of individuals who worked together to make the application process happen and write letters of recommendation to Gov. Roy Cooper to honor, as Sylvia Spury, executive vice president /COO of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, said “a very deserving recipient.”
One of those letters came from Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins who wrote that he has “had the privilege of working with Ben Goins for many years, both in town capacities and community efforts. He has an unmatched commitment to this community,” to which the mayor then highlighted some of Ben’s areas of service. Atkins addressed his commitment to education to which he shared Ben had served for more than two decades. He also noted his commitment to health and public service.
Atkins said that Goins is “the epitome of a public servant” and noted many of the various boards that he has served on and the offices he had held.
The mayor concluded his letters by stating that “it is individuals like Ben Goins that make the State of North Carolina such an exceptional place to live, work and visit. His lifelong story of volunteerism to improve the lives of those around him and the countless hours he has committed to this purpose makes this recommendation an easy one to put into words. We should all strive to emulate the example set by Ben Goins, and it is with great pleasure I recommend him for The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.”
Goins, who is originally from Mount Airy, came to make Mooresville his home in 1991 and has served his community well and in many ways. Nominated for his community service, he has been and is involved in numerous community organizations in a number of different capacities.
Vice president of operations at Randy Marion Automotive, he has served either currently or in the past on both the board of directors and board of trustees for Iredell Health Systems, the board of directors of the Mooresville-South Iredell Leadership Foundation, Mooresville Foundation for Excellence in Education, Mooresville Firefighters Relief Fund Foundation, Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers, chairman of the board of directors of the Mooresville ABC Board, N.C. State ABC Board, United Way Mooresville-Lake Norman and HealthReach Community Clinic Mooresville-South Iredell.
He has also served as a member of the North Carolina State ABC finance committee as well as serving as secretary-treasurer, a member and past chairman of the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, a Rotary-Paul Harris Fellow, he is a member and past president of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Rotary Club, a past member of the Lowe’s Corporate Hometown Lake Norman Committee, a member of the Park Scholarship Finalist Committee at N.C. State University and past fundraising chair of the Boy Scouts of America, Piedmont Council.
Goins is an Oasis Shriner and is a past president of the Lake Norman Shrine Club. A 32˚ Scottish Rite Mason, he is a member of the Masonic Lodge #496 in Mooresville and #322 in Mt. Airy.
A member at Mooresville First Baptist Church, Goins has served as a deacon and on the church’s stewardship committee.
Others who have served with Goins and count him as a friend, noted his hard work and dedication to serving the community.
Randy Marion said that he and Ben have been friends for 25 years, and “I am very proud of him. Not only do we get to work together, but we are friends.”
Marion said that it was Spury who led this effort to nominate Goins, and she and many people wrote letters for his nomination and was approved by Cooper to receive the award.
A recipient of the award himself, Marion said that Goins “understands the meaning of how important this is and how very few are awarded this (honor). He is a very deserving person,” he said.
While trying to decide how to make this a special event and still remain COVID compliant, Marion suggested the presentation be made at the Lake Norman Shrine Club Christmas event at the Heritage House.
“It turned out to be a surprise,” he said. “I told him (Goins) that one thing he would remember for sure is he got the award and second it was among fellow Shriners.”
“It was a wonderful surprise, Goins said. “I’m pretty much speechless.”
Spury said that she has “had the pleasure of working with Ben for many years. He is honest, dependable and true to his word. Ben is driven and committed to his job, involved in the community, passionate about the people and most important, proud of and devoted to his wife and family. Ben not only deserves The Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, he has truly “earned” it.
“Ben really deserved the long leaf recognition," said Nick Carrington. “He has always been a good friend. Ben is a strong family man and has always maintained a positive attitude to accomplish the goal presented.”
While he said that he wished the entire family could have been there, several were on hand to witness the award presentation. These included his wife Libby and son, Ben Jr., and granddaughter, Ella Claire.
Other members of his family include children, Nicole Childress, Grey Dominguez and Adam Stanfield and grandchildren, Audrey Childress, Benny Goins III and Lucien Dominguez.
