Town offers new communication method

The Town of Mooresville values communication with its residents and strives to quickly provide answers and address concerns. With that goal in mind, the town has started using Text My Gov as a way to guide residents to resources and report potential issues.
Text My Gov uses your mobile phone’s regular messaging service as a way to relay information to the town by using keywords like sanitation, street, sewer, water, stormwater, utility, employment, FAQ or contact.
Using Text My Gov can make it easier to do things such as finding a town park or reporting a Public Works issue like a pothole. Simply text “Hi” or one of the above keywords to 704-703-4030 any time, day or night, and Text My Gov will assist you.