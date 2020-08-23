Annual sneaker soiree goes virtual this year

Save the date for 7 p.m. Sept. 25 on your calendar as the Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont’s Sneaker Soiree is back.
This year, organizers got creative and developed a virtual event to keep donors, staff and volunteers safe and unexposed. The event is completely online, easy, secure and, most of all, donations directly support the mission and impacts the girls.
This third annual event will bring together an community of supporters for an evening filled with motivational speakers, the Girls on the Run community and a stellar line up of auction items, all virtually from the safety of your home.
According to a news release from Girls on the Run, “over the past 12 years, we have witnessed and felt the tremendous impact Girls on the Run has generated for more than 9,000 girls in our community. We will be raising critical funds to ensure we are able to continue to give girls a place to depend on for connectedness, acceptance and belonging despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll celebrate the 2020 recipient of The Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship and hear how Girls on the Run impacted her as a young girl. And the big news is that Molly Barker, founder of Girls on the Run International will share an inspirational message with us!”
The support of Girls on the Run ensures that financial assistance and scholarship dollars can continue to be offered to local girls who need the program the most and that it will remain a vital, positive force for the girls, their families and the community, the release shared.
Register now at https://sneakersoiree.givesmart.com. It is free to register and attend. You choose to participate in the silent auction or donate if you can. Links to join on Sept. 25 will be sent closer to the event.
For additional information or questions, contact Amy Spear at amy.spear@girlsontherun.org or call 704-363-5406.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!