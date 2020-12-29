Sheriff: Cooper's order creates confusion on 'to-go' mixed drinks

If you ask Gov. Roy Cooper if mixed drinks can be sold "to-go" in North Carolina, he'll say yes. If you ask Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell and many others in his position in the state, they're not so sure.
"It's been a challenge," Campbell said in regards to some part of the governor's executive orders. "Since June or July, our stance has been to educate the public while also upholding the law with these executive orders. But as far as we can tell, unless something is passed by the General Assembly, the state's alcohol laws haven't really changed."
So if you're planning or putting a dirty martini in your cup holder as part of a to-go order, that's still breaking the law, Campbell said.
Campbell said that for the most part, this hasn't been an issue in Iredell County since the executive order was signed. He isn't aware of any businesses in the county that have changed how they serve alcohol since the order. However, Campbell said another difficulty with enforcing the law, in this case, is probable cause. Unless a law enforcement officer saw evidence of any of the law being broken, there wouldn't be a reason to stop a vehicle unless it was clear they had in one way or another. The main issue would be if a mixed-drink was found in the cupholder of the vehicle.
Campbell said that in his and the North Carolina Sheriff's Association's determination, takeout cocktails would need to be transported in the trunk of a car, not the passenger area.
As with previous executive orders, Campbell stated that while he understands what Cooper is trying to accomplish, he felt it wasn't in Cooper's power to change certain aspects of the law.
Campbell echoed Eddie Caldwell, the executive vice president and general counsel of the sheriffs' association, in the stance that the executive order doesn't have the power to override a state statute.
"Executive Order No. 183 says that it will allow, if approved by the Chair of the ABC Commission, for the carry-out sale (“to-go”) or delivery of mixed alcoholic beverages in a sealed container. However, current State law does not authorize mixed alcoholic beverages to be sold for carry-out. Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 18B-1001(10), mixed beverage permit holders are not authorized to sell mixed beverages as a carry-out item to customers even if they are sold and transported off-premises in a sealed container. We are not aware of and have not found any legal authority that would authorize an override of this State law prohibition by the Governor or by the Chair of the ABC Commission (even if directed to do so by the Governor)," the association said in a statement.
For Joe Bondi, the owner of Red Buffalo Brewing Company on Center Street, he said while he wasn't speaking for all local businesses, in the case of his, serving alcohol or mixed-drinks to go would help, but wouldn't be bringing in a significant amount of income.
Bondi said unless lockdown restrictions were to get more severe and cut how long Red Buffalo could be open, then serving drinks to-go will be something he keeps an eye on but not something he expects to change how he operates his business.
Sheriff association's summary
In information sent to the state's 100 sheriffs, Caldwell summarized the association's views as follows:
1. Current State law does not authorize the sale of a mixed alcoholic beverage for carryout or delivery to the customer even if the alcoholic beverage is sold and transported off-premises in a sealed container. We are not aware of and have not found any legal authority that would authorize an override of this State law prohibition by the Governor or the Chair of the ABC Commission (even if directed to do so by the Governor).
2. Current State law does not authorize the transportation of any spirituous liquor in the passenger area of a motor vehicle in anything other than the manufacturer’s unopened original container. We are not aware of and have not found any legal authority that would authorize an override by the Governor or the Chair of the ABC Commission (even if directed to do so by the Governor) of the statutory prohibition against transporting any spirituous liquor in the passenger area of a motor vehicle in anything other than the manufacturer’s unopened original container.
Any spirituous liquor in any container other than the manufacturer’s unopened original container would have to be transported in the trunk of a motor vehicle or other area considered by law not to be the passenger area.
3. As of the writing of this notice, we are not aware of the Chair of the ABC Commission taking any official action stating that ABC establishments are authorized to sell for carry-out or delivery mixed alcoholic beverages in sealed containers, as discussed in Executive Order No. 183. In the event such action is taken, Executive Order No. 183 indicates that it will be posted in a public document on the ABC Commission’s website.
4. We are not aware of and have not found any legal authority for the Governor to authorize or direct the suspension of statutory mandates contained in Chapter 18B of the General Statutes, including the prohibition against selling mixed alcoholic beverages for carry-out and consumption off-site. No such authority is identified in the Governor’s Executive Orders and no such authority can be found in the General Statutes.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL