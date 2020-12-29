Sheriff: Cooper's order creates confusion on 'to-go' mixed drinks

If you ask Gov. Roy Cooper if mixed drinks can be sold "to-go" in North Carolina, he'll say yes. If you ask Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell and many others in his position in the state, they're not so sure.

"It's been a challenge," Campbell said in regards to some part of the governor's executive orders. "Since June or July, our stance has been to educate the public while also upholding the law with these executive orders. But as far as we can tell, unless something is passed by the General Assembly, the state's alcohol laws haven't really changed."

So if you're planning or putting a dirty martini in your cup holder as part of a to-go order, that's still breaking the law, Campbell said.

Campbell said that for the most part, this hasn't been an issue in Iredell County since the executive order was signed. He isn't aware of any businesses in the county that have changed how they serve alcohol since the order. However, Campbell said another difficulty with enforcing the law, in this case, is probable cause. Unless a law enforcement officer saw evidence of any of the law being broken, there wouldn't be a reason to stop a vehicle unless it was clear they had in one way or another. The main issue would be if a mixed-drink was found in the cupholder of the vehicle.