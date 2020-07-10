Victory Lanes implements safety process to ensure alley is safe

Victory Lanes owner Paul Kreins gave people the bad news when they called to make lane reservations: the bowling alley, closed since March 17 because of the COVID-19 epidemic, had not yet been allowed by the state to re-open.
This seemed impossible for people to understand, Kreins said. Judging by N.C. 150’s heavy traffic and the bustling store parking lots along the thoroughfare, things seemed nearly normal despite the state-mandated quarantine, he said. “The phones never stopped ringing … why would the bowling alley not be open?” Kreins said perplexed customers told him.
Kreins didn’t understand it either. Why were certain businesses allowed to open at reduced capacity but places like fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and ice-skating rinks deemed nonessential?
So, Kreins, after spending more than $100,000 on staff training, social distancing measures and sanitization procedures, quietly opened the doors to the bowling alley June 26 despite Cooper’s executive orders. “It’s not about defying an order,” Kreins said. “If I felt we couldn’t open safely, I never would have considered it.”
Other bowling alleys across the region felt they could open safely, too. Last month, the Bowling Proprietors Association of the Carolinas and Georgia, an organization of which Kreins is a member, filed a lawsuit alleging the law the governor used to mandate certain business closings in his executive orders was unconstitutional. The BPACG also said in its lawsuit its members were treated differently than other businesses with similar risk factors allowed to open.
A state judge agreed with the BPACG. On Tuesday, Judge James Gale granted a preliminary injunction permitting bowling alleys across North Carolina that have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to re-open. Bowling alleys must meet certain sanitization and social distancing requirements to open, however.
Cooper is currently appealing the decision.
“I felt vindicated because the judge saw it the same way,” said Kreins, who had consulted his attorney and his insurance company and received the blessings of a few Mooresville town officials prior to re-opening Victory Lanes ahead of the injunction. “We were arguing that we’re not any different than any other business. My feeling all along has been if the governor wants to shut down all businesses, fine, I’m not going to defy that because it’s fair to everybody. But, if you’re going to pick and choose, it’s not right. It doesn’t make sense.”
Kreins said he received nearly all supportive comments the week and a half the bowling alley was open before the judge’s ruling. The few hateful comments he received for violating the executive order were nearly all rescinded after he explained how much work was done to ensure the bowling alley was safe.
Victory Lanes, a 48,000-square-foot facility that includes a bar and restaurant, arcade and pro shop, will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity with no more than 400 people inside, Kreins said. Guest and employee temperatures are taken before entry and employees are required to wear masks at all times, he said. Guests are asked to wear masks unless they are at their bowling lanes, he said. Only every other lane is available for use to properly social distance and guests, if not using their own bowling ball, must visit a station manned by an employee who will fetch a sanitized ball for use, he said. Balls and shoes are sanitized after use, he said. “We spray the heck out of them,” Kreins said.
Three extra employees spray down hard surfaces like tables once customers are done and the bowling alley has eliminated group events like shag dancing nights. Condiments and other “high-touch items” have been removed and disposable plates and utensils are now being used in the restaurant, he said.
With no end in sight for the COVID-19 epidemic, the future is unsure. Victory Lanes qualified for $166,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding and Kreins said a second round would help the business succeed over the next year. Kreins estimated Victory Lanes has already lost $800,000 in revenue since March. He hopes by January 2021, business will increase to 70-80 percent of normalcy and by next summer it will be back fully.
“We’re going to do everything that we can to make sure people are safe when it comes down to that,” Kreins said. “We can’t guarantee that somebody wouldn’t walk in here that’s positive. Nor can any other business but hopefully it’s not going to be because of something we did that was neglectful.”
