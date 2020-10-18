Breast health: A three-step plan for preventive care

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This article is written to help women understand more about this disease.

The thought of having breast cancer can be frightening, which makes it tempting to avoid this sensitive subject. But being proactive is a woman’s best bet in the fight against breast cancer.

Routine preventive care is the best way to keep you and your breasts healthy, since the detection of breast cancer at its earliest stages provides the greatest opportunity for successful treatment.

THE THREE-STEP PLAN

Step 1: Breast self-examination (BSE)

All women, ages 20 and older, should perform breast self-exams to familiarize themselves with their breasts so any changes are more quickly identified. Changes may include:

Development of a lump, swelling of the breast, skin irritation or dimpling, nipple discharge other than breast milk, or other nipple abnormalities (pain, redness, or turning inward).

If any of these changes are noticed, see your health care provider as soon as possible for evaluation.

Step 2: Clinical examination