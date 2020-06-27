Iredell coronavirus cases climb by 20 since Friday; statewide totals top 60K

Twenty new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Iredell County since Friday.
The number of cases jumped from 687 to 707, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday afternoon. Iredell County does not update numbers on weekends.
As of Friday there were 356 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 305 who are isolated at home. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
In Iredell, 51% of the cases involve females, while 49% involve males.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 11% among those 18-24 and 8% among those 17 and under.
A total of 60,537 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicagte. That is an increase of 1,635 cases since the Thursday morning report.
There have been 1,303 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 836,725 tests completed and 892 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 9,944 cases with 144 deaths, Rowan has 1,118 cases with 39 deaths, Cabarrus has 978 cases with 27 deaths, Catawba has 660 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 564 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 299 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 220 cases and no deaths, Davie has 177 with three deaths and Alexander has 79 cases with no deaths.