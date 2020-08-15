Iredell reports 21st coronavirus death; statewide cases up by 1,536

An additional death from coronavirus in Iredell was recorded and for the second consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus cases is 37.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting 2,100 cases as of Friday afternoon. One day ago, that number was 2,063.
The number of new coronavirus cases statewide increased by 1,536. The number of cases Saturday afternoon was 143,706, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. That number Friday was 142,170.
Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends so local numbers are based on the Friday report.
There have been 21 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iredell County.
In Iredell, 16 are hospitalized, and 1,653 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 410 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 818 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 837 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 445.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,343 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 1,032 people are hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 1,903,401.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 22,989 cases with 257 deaths, Rowan has 2,340 cases with 51 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,767 cases with 50 deaths, Catawba has 2,242 cases with 33 deaths, Wilkes has 905 cases with 18 deaths and Yadkin has 562 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 926 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 436 with five deaths and Alexander has 332 cases with two deaths.
