LNRMC recognized for excellence with ACC chest pain center re-accreditation

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. The Mooresville hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Re-Accreditation in June based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation, or Re-Accreditation, have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.
“Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing Mooresville and the greater Lake Norman area with excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC accreditation management board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
“People tend to wait when they think they might be having a heart attack, and that’s a mistake, states Stephen Midkiff, CEO at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The sooner a heart attack is treated, the less damage to the heart and the better the outcome for the patient. Our hospital’s emergency room physicians, cardiologists, nurses, technologists, and support staff are dedicated to our mission of providing the care and resources to patients with heart attack symptoms, and we are pleased to continue our recognition as an American College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain Center with our recent re-accreditation.”
The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association are collaborating to offer U.S. hospitals like Lake Norman Regional Medical Center access to a comprehensive suite of co-branded cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks. By maintaining recognition as an Accredited Chest Pain Center, the local hospital has enhanced the quality of care for the cardiac patient and has demonstrated its commitment to higher standards.
