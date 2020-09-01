LNRMC recognized for excellence with ACC chest pain center re-accreditation

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

“People tend to wait when they think they might be having a heart attack, and that’s a mistake, states Stephen Midkiff, CEO at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The sooner a heart attack is treated, the less damage to the heart and the better the outcome for the patient. Our hospital’s emergency room physicians, cardiologists, nurses, technologists, and support staff are dedicated to our mission of providing the care and resources to patients with heart attack symptoms, and we are pleased to continue our recognition as an American College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain Center with our recent re-accreditation.”

The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association are collaborating to offer U.S. hospitals like Lake Norman Regional Medical Center access to a comprehensive suite of co-branded cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks. By maintaining recognition as an Accredited Chest Pain Center, the local hospital has enhanced the quality of care for the cardiac patient and has demonstrated its commitment to higher standards.