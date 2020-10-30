Soil study find no anomalies

These findings can be found on the Iredell County Health Department Thyroid Cancer Information page at the following link: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/DocumentCenter/View/15820

While these results were originally planned to be completed and shared during the March 2020 Thyroid Cancer & Structural Coal Ash Facilities Community, the closure of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University laboratories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay. Although the community meeting was postponed and University research labs were closed and activities suspended, Iredell County, local elected officials and research partners have continued progress and efforts researching the elevated thyroid cancer rates in the county. Prior to the postponement of the community meeting, participants submitted questions through a survey to be answered by the panel of experts and elected officials. The submitted questions have been answered by our panel of professionals and can be found on the Iredell County Health Department Thyroid Cancer Information page at the following link: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/DocumentCenter/View/15732/2020-03-05-Thyroid--Coal-Ash-CommunityMeeting-Questions-from-Survey-003-003