Soil study finds no anomalies

While these results were originally planned to be completed and shared during the March 2020 Thyroid Cancer & Structural Coal Ash Facilities Community, the closure of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University laboratories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay. Although the community meeting was postponed and university research labs were closed and activities suspended, Iredell County, local elected officials and research partners have continued progress and efforts researching the elevated thyroid cancer rates in the county.

Before the postponement of the community meeting, participants submitted questions through a survey to be answered by the panel of experts and elected officials. The submitted questions have been answered by the panel and can be found on the Iredell County Health Department Thyroid Cancer Information page at the following link: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/DocumentCenter/View/15732/2020-03-05-Thyroid-Coal-Ash-CommunityMeeting-Questions-from-Survey-003-003 .

In addition, the Iredell County Health Department has created a brief survey for residents to complete if they have been diagnosed with cancer within the last 10 years. This survey will not replace the statutory requirement for health care provider reporting to the North Carolina Central Cancer Registry, but will enhance compliance with the statute. When the health department receives a completed survey, it will be sent to the N.C. Central Cancer Registry where they use information from completed surveys to check their own internal records to see if the provider appropriately reported the cancer diagnosis. If the cancer diagnosis has not been reported, the Central Cancer Registry will contact the provider directly regarding this statutory requirement. The survey can be found at the following link: Iredell County Cancer Diagnosis Survey.