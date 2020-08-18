Statewide new daily cases of coronavirus up to 1,263

A day after the state reported the smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases in months, new cases more than doubled from Monday to Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 146,779 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,263 since Monday’s report. From Sunday to Monday the number of new cases was 564.
Iredell County’s late Monday afternoon update indicated there was a 22nd death from coronavirus, an increase of one since Friday’s report.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting 2,160 cases as of Monday afternoon. That’s an increase of 60 cases from Friday afternoon’s update.
Iredell County updates numbers around 4 p.m. weekdays so the following figures are from Monday’s report:
In Iredell, 16 are hospitalized, and 1,691 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 431 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 836 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 874 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 450.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,396 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 1.026 people are hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 1,951,120.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 23,318 cases with 259 deaths, Rowan has 2,390 cases with 51 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,828 cases with 50 deaths, Catawba has 2,288 cases with 35 deaths, Wilkes has 920 cases with 18 deaths and Yadkin has 579 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 939 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 443 with five deaths and Alexander has 346 cases with two deaths.
