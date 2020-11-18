Grandfather Mountain offers ‘Secret Season’ passes

The turn in the temperature signals a new season on Grandfather Mountain, and the return of a bargain allowing unlimited access to the park for six months.

The Secret Season Pass allows holders unlimited, six-month access to the park through April 2021.

An individual Secret Season Pass costs $35 for adults, less than the price of two regular tickets. A child’s Secret Season Pass (ages 4 to 12) is $20. A group pass, good for up to six people traveling in the same vehicle, sells for $100 and pays for itself on the first visit.

The pass allows guests to experience the wonders of Grandfather Mountain without the bustle of spring, summer and fall.

“Whether your interest is snapping shots of snow-dusted evergreens, sipping soup or hot cocoa from Mildred’s Grill or just savoring the solitude, the Secret Season Pass is the most affordable way to do it,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature preserve.

The passes are available online at www.grandfather.com/secretseason, at the Grandfather Mountain Entrance Gate or by calling 828-733-4337. The passes are valid through April 30.