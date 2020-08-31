Private First-Class Elizabeth Johnson is recognized for service to America

While women throughout America played an important role during World War II, female veteran Pvt. 1st. Class Elizabeth Johnson blazed a trail for African American women as a member of the “Six Triple Eight,” an all-Black battalion of female volunteers working to boost the morale of World War II soldiers.

Dedicating two years of her life to sorting soldiers’ mail, her efforts helped to provide hope to those on the front lines desperate for letters from loved ones.

At 100 years old, Johnson was honored for her amazing service in the Women’s Army Corps during a veteran recognition ceremony at Carolina Caring during her stay at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Johnson passed away recently and her daughter, Cynthia, accepted her mother’s certificate and pin on her behalf from veteran Army Staff Sgt. Dick Gardner, an esteemed Carolina Caring veteran volunteer.