N.C. driver's license office in Mooresville to briefly close
View Comments

N.C. driver's license office in Mooresville to briefly close

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The North Carolina License Plate Agency Mooresville location will be closed for vacation from July 13 through 17. Other license offices in Iredell County will be open during that period.

The office is open every week until that time.

View Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics