Our Town Stage 'Gathering on the Green' to feature Thurston Howell, The Embers

A new Our Town Stage concert series, “Gathering on the Green,” will premiere at the Mooresville Golf Club on Sept. 25.

The first artist in the series is Thurston Howell, the Yacht Rock Spectacular. Their show takes audiences of all ages on a journey through some of the most iconic, fun-loving songs of the 1970s and 1980s, while performing them with modern energy. Concertgoers can expect to hear hit songs by artists such as Carly Simon, Toto, Paul McCartney & Wings, and more, with crowd sing-alongs to fun “one-hit wonders.”

On Oct. 2, The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, will perform. The band was inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, and The Embers are honored to also carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. They’ve been sharing their signature feel-good Beach Music and creating lasting memories since the band’s inception in 1958.

Both shows will begin at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ourtownstage.com or through the box office at 704-799-4220. Seating will begin at 8 p.m., in designated spaces, with a stationary golf cart provided. All food and beverage can be ordered through the electronic POS cart system and will be delivered to each space to minimize contact. For safety and the protection of others, everyone is asked to stay in their seating areas during the concert, and masks are required to go inside the clubhouse.