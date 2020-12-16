Letting veterans know they are not forgotten

Sending Christmas cards to veterans has become a tradition of one local family, one that Olivia Strange hopes will not only bring cheer to those who receive them but will let them know that they and the sacrifices they went through are not forgotten.
The daughter of a United States Army Vietnam veteran, Strange said that she has a “special spot in my heart” for veterans.
When Strange was young, she shared that she would listen to her dad tell stories and he “would just paint pictures in my mind. He spoke so eloquently. He was very clear to articulate what was going on and making me understand it at my little child level.”
Her dad shared that he was drafted and that the time he served in Vietnam “shaped him.”
As she got older, Strange noted how the “veils come off of your eye and you see a lot of the ugly in the world” as she noted that many of her dad’s friends didn’t make it back home. She also noticed that the ones who did return, their stories were being forgotten.
“That was a huge sacrifice that they made with their lives,” she said, and she wants them to know “I don’t forget.”
Therefore, three years ago, she and her family started sending Christmas cards to veterans to let them know she remembers the sacrifices made and to thank them personally.
Strange and her husband, Shaun and their six children have made this a Christmas tradition to reach out to veterans while teaching the children “to give back, to have empathy and to truly appreciate,” she said.
Having just moved to Mooresville in September of this year, the family began this Christmas card project when they were living in Ohio. Strange said that she used to work with the Salvation Army and worked through this organization to get cards into the hands of veterans.
Moving to a new place, she said she didn’t know anyone, but she joined a Facebook group, sharing about the project and telling them she wanted to be able to continue with it and asked for direction of who she could reach out to.
“The outpouring of love from the community was amazing. We’ve had Christmas card donations,” she said, numbering about 500 cards. “That just blew my mind” and made her tear up she said.
Strange noted that it wasn’t just a matter of people telling her where to reach out for help, but the responses she received were, “Let me help. How can I help? What can I do? That is what we love about the town,” she said. “It’s encouraging to see that people haven’t forgotten veterans and that people want to help, that amongst everything that is going on, especially with COVID, there’s a sense of community, and that is just amazing and so the donations came in, and my kids are seeing that. They are seeing all this great stuff happening.”
With cards in hand, the family works on writing personal notes in each one before they are sent on their way. And just as each recipient is different, the messages themselves reflect the sender.
Strange told how each of the children’s messages is so different.
Alexis, Strange’s 18-year-old stepdaughter, who she calls her ‘bonus child’ is in Ohio and wasn’t able to help the family this year with the project, but she has participated in the past.
Their 15-year-old son Daniel she said is a serious child and therefore, his style of writing is formal and he wants to “show respect in his Christmas cards,” she said.
Carmella, their 11-year-old daughter, reads inspirational quotes and finds some of these to include in her messages along with a personal greeting. “Her heart is bigger than her body,” Strange shared, and “she’s at that age of living, laughing and loving.”
Their son, Joshua, who is seven-years-old, “tries to make jokes” and includes those in his cards along with his greetings of Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to each one.
Parker, their 6-year-old son, is the artist of the group, which is evident by the envelopes, Strange said with a smile.
“There’s not one spot on that envelope he hasn’t drawn on. He has to finish it too. He can’t walk away from one until it’s done, from the beginning of the card to the envelope with stickers and pictures.”
And even little 15-month-old Aaliyah gets into the act as she sees the Santa Claus cards and gives a “ho, ho, ho” as she scribbles on her cards.
Strange laughed as she said, “She has her own style.”
After the children have written their particular message, she said that she and Shaun would go back through them and add their own personal messages.
“I will thank them personally and then either tell them ‘I’m praying for you’, or ‘you are in my thoughts’ and ‘thank you.’”
“Thank you,” she said, “that’s the biggest (message) on every single one of them because I do appreciate what they did for me. I want these people to know there’s somebody that really, really cares.”
Cards have already gone out as Strange said she reached out to various groups such as FeedNC. She delivered cards to them last week, which will be shared with veterans there.
Other individuals have reached out to her as well, she noted, including Dennis Darnell, who is with the American Legion of Cornelius Chapter 86 and Cherie Breeyear Gauthier, who works at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Center, in Salisbury. Strange met up with both and took cards which, in turn, will be given to the veterans at each location, and she still wants to reach out to Richard’s Coffee Shop as well she noted.
With a big smile, Strange said, “It’s just going great! My heart goes out to them and I really hope that it brings a smile to their face and that they have a sense of ‘there’s somebody thinking about me.’ I am just amazed right now, in awe.”
Normally, the family would prepare and send around 200-250 cards, but because of the response of the community sharing places to send them along with the donations, they have been able to send out 500, doubling their usual number of the past two years.
“You know, God puts somebody in our path at the right moment for the right thing and for the right reason,” Strange said. “And it’s just thing after thing that has worked out with this, and so this year has been our biggest year that we have done it. And I’m hoping to continue this and to just to get to work with the community and the people that I’ve met so far and that this can be a thing in our area that I can just keep doing every year that it gives a sense of joy to people.”
Strange wants the project to continue with her family in future generations as well. She said that she hopes one day she will be continuing this special Christmas tradition with her grandchildren.
When the cards are sent, Strange said that she “prays over them, and I just hope that the words that I write will be what somebody needs to hear.”
Through this special project, she shared that the biggest thing she wants her children and others to learn and that she herself will remember is that, “it’s not always one big thing, but it’s a bunch of little things put together that makes the biggest difference.”
Perhaps buying a pack of Christmas cards might not seem like a big deal, she continued, “but individually, indirectly you are affecting somebody that is alone or somebody that just needs it.”
Small acts of kindness all combined can provide lots of encouragement. An artist, Strange approaches her artwork with the same attitude of prayer and desire that what she does will make the recipient happy.
Having loved art and painting since she could “hold a paintbrush in my hand,” she said that she took Bob Ross painting classes back in Ohio. She hasn’t had any other formal training she said, but it’s a God-given talent.
Strange noted that she really got serious about her painting in 2014, and painted a mural, which is hanging in a park in Ohio, which coincides with her volunteering with Together We Grow Gardens, a nonprofit which provides food, education and training for those who may be living in poverty.
Strange said she is partial to painting landscapes and has done renderings for people who supply photographs as well as lots of miniatures paintings.
The family’s coming to Mooresville happened quickly, she noted, and whatever the reason for their being here, she wants to give back to the community. “Every little thing matters that you do and we should leave people better than they came to you and indirectly, we can all change the world. We really can. We should all serve. God opens doors and leads one way or the other.”
So whether it’s through her artwork, inspiring others, or through her providing cheer to veterans by sharing Christmas cards, Strange said that her goal is being able to give back and to be able to “have people leave me better than when they came to me.”
