Letting veterans know they are not forgotten

With a big smile, Strange said, “It’s just going great! My heart goes out to them and I really hope that it brings a smile to their face and that they have a sense of ‘there’s somebody thinking about me.’ I am just amazed right now, in awe.”

Normally, the family would prepare and send around 200-250 cards, but because of the response of the community sharing places to send them along with the donations, they have been able to send out 500, doubling their usual number of the past two years.

“You know, God puts somebody in our path at the right moment for the right thing and for the right reason,” Strange said. “And it’s just thing after thing that has worked out with this, and so this year has been our biggest year that we have done it. And I’m hoping to continue this and to just to get to work with the community and the people that I’ve met so far and that this can be a thing in our area that I can just keep doing every year that it gives a sense of joy to people.”

Strange wants the project to continue with her family in future generations as well. She said that she hopes one day she will be continuing this special Christmas tradition with her grandchildren.