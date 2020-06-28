Diversity in local law enforcement limited by applicants

With law enforcement and race relations in the national spotlight, diversity in law enforcement is an important issue. Some leaders in local law enforcement say recruiting the right people is most important when increasing diversity.

According to every law enforcement agency in the county, every agency has some diversity. Is it enough?

Statistics

In the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, out of every staff member, including administrative, 87.3% of employees are white, and 8.2% are Black. Twenty-four percent are women. Six races are represented. There are 556 employees total.

In Mooresville Police Department, 86.5% of officers are white, and 4.5% are black. Thirteen percent are women. Four races are represented. There are 89 officers total.

In Statesville Police Department, 79% of officers are white, and 7.4% are black. About 14% of officers are women. Four races are represented. There are 81 officers total.

In Troutman Police Department, 21 of the 22 officers are white. One is black. Two are women.

Compared to population demographics, law enforcement agencies in the county are whiter than their surrounding communities.

According to the American Communities Survey, associated with the American Census Bureau, the estimated percentage of white people in Iredell County in 2018 was 76%. In Mooresville it was 73%. In Statesville it was 50%, and in Troutman it was 67%.

Sixty-seven students have or are taking Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training or BLET course. Director of Marketing and Communications Megan Suber said the class can last one or two semesters, depending on whether students take it during the day or night.