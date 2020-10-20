 Skip to main content
Mooresville police find $28K worth of energy drinks, candy inside U-Haul truck
Mooresville police find $28K worth of energy drinks, candy inside U-Haul truck

  Updated
Mooresville Police found energy drinks and candy inside the back of a truck. 

A check on a suspicious vehicle led to the discovery of cases of energy drinks and candy apparently bought with stolen credit cards.

Clavonna Miranda Jenkins-Kersey, 22, of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Isaiah Thomas Maldonado, 27, of New York, New York, were charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. Jenkins-Kersey was also charged with obstructing and delaying for providing a fictitious name to officers, authorities said. Maldonado was released after posting $5,000 bond while Jenkins-Kersey was released after posting a $7,500 bond

Mooresville Police Department officers responded to Sam’s Club Monday to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found a U-Haul truck parked in the back of the parking lot. Neither the man nor woman inside had any identification, police said.

Officers developed probable cause to search the truck and found several cases of Red Bull and Monster Energy drinks, Skittles, Ensure and various types of candy packed in the back of the truck, authorities said.

Further investigation determined the items were purchased at various Sam’s Club stores using fraudulently obtained Sam’s Club memberships and stolen credit cards, police reported.

The 985 items recovered from the back of the truck were valued at $28,561 and returned to Sam’s Club.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clavonna Miranda Jenkins-Kersey

Isaiah Thomas Maldonado

