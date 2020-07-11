Suspect in Sherrills Ford murder arrested in Charlotte on Friday night

A Mooresville man charged with the murder of a Sherrills Ford resident was arrested on Friday at approximately 8 p.m. in Charlotte, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Joe Henry Furr, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of a business along Freedom Drive in Charlotte after being charged with murder. He is being held with no bond and will have a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday.
Shaun Michael Loughery, 56, was found dead of a gunshot wound in his home on Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford on Tuesday.
“Our sentiments continue to be with the family of Shaun Loughery and with everyone in our Sherrills Ford community affected by this tragedy,” Sheriff Don Brown said via the release. “Our investigative team has worked around the clock since this incident was first reported on Tuesday to solve this case. We are pleased to have brought this incident to a quick resolution.”
Furr’s arrest was a collaborative effort between the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (SBI-VCAT), Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (CMPD-VCAT), Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG), and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID).
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also thanks the Mooresville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire Rescue for their assistance with this investigation.
