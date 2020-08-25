A LOFTY GOAL: Two students form organization aimed at ending power grabs

Back in 2016, just days after former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory conceded a hotly contested election against Roy Cooper, the Republican-led state legislature passed a number of bills that would go on to limit the incoming Democratic governor’s power.

Lawsuits were filed by Cooper, but very little ever amounted from them.

This is what is known as a lame-duck power grab and it can sometimes be a side effect of a party that holds the majority losing power.

Similar tactics were carried out by state legislatures in Wisconsin and Michigan in 2018 to limit the power of incoming governors.

Reading about these actions and the lawsuits in all three states that have continued to drag on was the driving factor in the founding of the grassroots organization “N.C. for Better Government” and behind the organization is two high school friends from Mooresville.

“What really bothered me about it, more so than the partisan aspect of it or whether or not it was a power grab was the way that, in my view, it undermined a core tenant of a republic,” Sam Hiner, a senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, said. “You vote on a certain office and whoever gets elected takes that office.

“At the end of the day, Governor Cooper was taking a different office than the one he was voted in to.”

Hiner, along with his friend Mick Tobin, a senior at South Iredell High School, founded N.C. for Better Government earlier this year with the goal of getting an amendment to the state constitution passed to limit the power of lame-duck general assemblies.