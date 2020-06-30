Eye of the Tribune

Services offered
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering a Facebook sermon each Sunday at 10 a.m. and a parking lot service at 11 a.m.
Local NC drivers license office closed
The North Carolina License Plate Agency Mooresville location will be closed for vacation from July 13-17.
Other license offices in Iredell County will be open during that period. The office is open every week until that time.
Did you know?
Wow, it’s July! That means several things to me ... one, the year is half over, two, more hot weather still to come and three a new look at the www.holidayinsights.com to see what happening as far as celebrations this month.
In addition to July 4th to celebrate our nation’s birthday, I discovered multiple national observances this month.
Did you know that July is National Blueberry Month, National Hot Dog Month, National Ice Cream Month and today is Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, National Picnic Month, National Anti-Boredom Month and National Cell Phone Courtesy Month.
Enjoy one, enjoy them all. Whichever, happy July! Hope you have a great and safe July 4th weekend, and be sure to drop by and visit the Field of Flags at the Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville while you are out and about.
