Grey Mills wins NC House seat

Grey Mills took nearly two-thirds of the vote in his race with Amanda Brown Kotis for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 95 seat.
The representative-elect is glad the election is over and said he can now put his focus on serving Iredell County.
"It feels good, and we appreciate all the support we got and looked forward to representing Iredell County," Mill said.
In all, Mills received 36,210 (65.78%) of the votes cast in the southern region of Iredell County compared to Kostis' 18,835 (34.22%) votes.
The seat was previously held by John Fraley since 2015, but he did not run for reelection. Mills held the seat before that from 2009 to 2012.
"What’s changed has the people. There’s a lot I don’t know, but there's some from last time. But overall, a lot of them are newer to me, so I look forward to getting to know them," Mills said.
He said the rules of the chamber are mostly the same as last time, which means Mills won't have to take long to get back to legislating.
"COVID-19 has changed things. We'll have a lot to deal with next session," Mills said. "The biggest thing is the budget. With reduced revenue being likely, we've got a lot of tough choices ahead. It's a tough thing, but we'll have to deal with it.
He mentioned that helping small businesses weather the economic storm of the year, as well as getting restaurants, hotels, and the hospitality industry back on their feet as one of his priorities.
"I will do my best for Iredell County. Try to meet all the needs, and protect taxpayers and all our rights, including the 2nd amendment," Mills said. "Whether people voted for me or not, I want to provide the best constituent services and serve all of Iredell."
Mills' win looked like many others in the area as Republicans took more than 60% of the votes cast in almost all of their races.
State Sen. Vickie Sawyer beat her Democratic challenger Barry Templeton as she took 71.1% of the vote between Iredell and Yadkin County. In Iredell, she won 69.12% of the votes cast for the seat.
She said she is glad to be finished with the election and shifting her focus to legislation.
"All of the unanswered questions, we finally have answers to. We're still waiting on some of them. I'm very happy for Iredell and Yadkin County that they came out overwhelmingly for me," Sawyer said.
Sawyer said she already has 12-15 bills in the process of being drafted that "speak to my heart, but also my constituents."
U.S. Congress
Mooresville's voters helped send Thom Tillis back to Congress as well, as the senator won 63.55% of the vote in Iredell County, 63,757 to 31,495 votes. It helped him beat Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham by just 96,490 votes overall. Tills received 2,641,030 (48.72%) in the state compared to Cunningham's 2,544,540 (46.94%) total.
In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 10, Patrick McHenry took 65,593 votes (67.38%) compared to David Parker's 31,756 (32.62%), similar to the margins he won on the state level with 68.97% of the vote.
Ted Budd won 263,270 or 68.26% of the vote over Scott Huffman in North Carolina, but only one precinct in the county was part of that race as Budd took 1,170 (76.27%) votes in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 13.
