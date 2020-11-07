Grey Mills wins NC House seat

He mentioned that helping small businesses weather the economic storm of the year, as well as getting restaurants, hotels, and the hospitality industry back on their feet as one of his priorities.

"I will do my best for Iredell County. Try to meet all the needs, and protect taxpayers and all our rights, including the 2nd amendment," Mills said. "Whether people voted for me or not, I want to provide the best constituent services and serve all of Iredell."

Mills' win looked like many others in the area as Republicans took more than 60% of the votes cast in almost all of their races.

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer beat her Democratic challenger Barry Templeton as she took 71.1% of the vote between Iredell and Yadkin County. In Iredell, she won 69.12% of the votes cast for the seat.

She said she is glad to be finished with the election and shifting her focus to legislation.

"All of the unanswered questions, we finally have answers to. We're still waiting on some of them. I'm very happy for Iredell and Yadkin County that they came out overwhelmingly for me," Sawyer said.

Sawyer said she already has 12-15 bills in the process of being drafted that "speak to my heart, but also my constituents."