Iredell Arts Council accepting subgrant applications

The Iredell Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrants through Sept. 4.
Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils.
Iredell Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Iredell county. Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Iredell county. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county.
Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the N.C. Arts Council’s State Arts Resources. Projects must occur between July 1, 2020 – June 15, 2021.
Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Iredell Arts Council website at www.iredellartscouncil.org or may be arranged to be picked up at the Iredell Arts Council office.
Call 704-873-6100 to coordinate a time to pick up an application. Applications must be received no later than Sept. 4. The Iredell Arts Council can provide assistance in preparing an application. Contact Iredell Arts Council at 704-873-6100 or mail@iredellartscouncil.org for more information.
Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the Iredell Arts Council Board of Directors. Awards are announced in October each year. For questions or more information, contact John Koppelmeyer at 704-873-6100 or email mail@iredellartscouncil.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!