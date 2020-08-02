Panel discussions on BLET, women in leadership planned at MCC

A virtual panel discussion on Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Mitchell Community College and fiscal support for local law enforcement agencies is planned.
Mitchell Community College will host a Zoom panel conversation on the college's Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program and on how local law enforcement agencies are provided resources and fiscal support on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Panelists will include staff and instructors from Mitchell's BLET program as well as local law enforcement representatives.
Pre-registration for this panel discussion is required and limited to the first 300 participants. Participants will be able to submit questions for panelists to answer after the discussion.
To register, visit mitchellcc.edu/BLET-Zoom
This meeting will be recorded, captioned, and made available for later viewing.
Statesville Women in Leadership panel discussion
Join Mitchell Community College Libraries for this free, public event, during which the event host will speak with four local women in leadership positions about what inspires them, how they have overcome obstacles along their career paths,and more. Attendees will be given the chance to ask the panelists questions, time permitting.
Anyone with questions should email Sarah Sowa, librarian, at ssowa@mitchellcc.edu or call (704) 978-1356.
This program was supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
