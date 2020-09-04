Please vote Democrats out to save our society

From A Covid-19 Survivor
In July I was hospitalized with Covid plus pneumonia. I was admitted to Iredell Memorial Hospital, let me say I’m thankful for how the staff at Iredell Memorial took care of me. I released from the hospital in 5 days thanks to the staff.
The first two days I was in the hospital I did not know if I would survive or not. But in the early morning of the third day I was giving Plasma with antibodies from the Mayo Clinic. I can say after about 6 hours or so I could feel my body change towards beating the Covid. I don’t know if the Plasma saved my life or not. But it sure made a difference in my recovery. And I am not sure if it was just the Plasma or the Plasma working together with the other medicines I was already receiving in the hospital.
I don’t know how I contracted the virus, I wore a mask at work and at stores that I shopped. I think mask may help prevent contracting the virus, but they are not a total guarantee. I really think everyone will contract the virus sooner or later like people have gotten the flu.
But what every citizen should be upset about it the Democrats and the unelected Deep State in DC that are playing politics with this virus, instead of getting all bent out shape if someone doesn’t have a mask on or not. But when you have these Democrats cutting down our President for trying to help save peoples lives from this virus, by talking about medicines that may help. They get their Deep State friends in the FDA to not allow or endorse the use of some medicines. I know at one time they were trying to put a stop to the Plasma with Antibodies, if I didn’t have that Plasma I might not be here today. The FDA will say there is not enough data to support that it helps people. My thought is if there isn’t any data showing that it harms people and it may save 1 life out of a 100 let’s use it.
But the Democrats don’t want that, they are willing to sacrifice American citizens lives to get in power. America you need to wake up, if the Democrats are willing to sacrifice lives for power, if they obtain power beware of what they will do to remain there. They are destroying cities now, by promoting riots, destruction, and looting now to try and get power. I do not want to live in a society where you must agree with a political party or if you don’t you get harmed like the left is currently practicing. That is how Communist countries work now and in the past. Please vote Democrats out to save our society.
Greg Patton
Statesville
