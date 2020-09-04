Please vote Democrats out to save our society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

From A Covid-19 Survivor

In July I was hospitalized with Covid plus pneumonia. I was admitted to Iredell Memorial Hospital, let me say I’m thankful for how the staff at Iredell Memorial took care of me. I released from the hospital in 5 days thanks to the staff.

The first two days I was in the hospital I did not know if I would survive or not. But in the early morning of the third day I was giving Plasma with antibodies from the Mayo Clinic. I can say after about 6 hours or so I could feel my body change towards beating the Covid. I don’t know if the Plasma saved my life or not. But it sure made a difference in my recovery. And I am not sure if it was just the Plasma or the Plasma working together with the other medicines I was already receiving in the hospital.

I don’t know how I contracted the virus, I wore a mask at work and at stores that I shopped. I think mask may help prevent contracting the virus, but they are not a total guarantee. I really think everyone will contract the virus sooner or later like people have gotten the flu.