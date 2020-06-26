Train rides now available at N.C. Transportation Museum

The N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer has resumed visitor train rides across the 60-acre historic site. Train ride operations include new procedures to help ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors. Visitors to the museum must comply with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 147.
The museum, which is located in historic Spencer Shops five minutes off I-85 at Exit 79 in Spencer, resumed public operations May 28 with a reduced-price, outdoor-only walking tour, the Transportation Trial. While exhibit buildings remain closed, key pieces of the museum’s exhibit collection, including steam and diesel locomotives, firetrucks, the museum’s ’35 and ’78 Highway Patrol cars, and more have been positioned outdoors for visitors to see.
As of June 26, train rides returned, rolling across the grounds of what was once Spencer Shops, Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast.
In accordance with recommendations from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the train will consist of open air cars that will be sanitized between each ride, including seats, windows and handrails.
The museum will also continue to offer rides aboard the ADA car that features wheelchair access. Only those with mobility issues and their families will be seated in the ADA car.
Staff and volunteers will follow all health and safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and observing social distancing standards. The conductor will not walk through the train to punch tickets, and restrooms will not be available aboard the train.
Passengers will board in a one-way directional path, and seating will be at 50 percent capacity with all parties separated by an empty seat during the ride. Announcements aboard the train will remind visitors of these new procedures and encourage them to follow the Three W’s: Wear a cloth face covering; Wait six feet from others; and Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
Turntable rides are also offered at the museum, offering visitors a chance to take a spin on the Bob Julian Roundhouse turntable, used to position steam and diesel locomotives in the roundhouse for maintenance.
Admission to the Transportation Trail is $3 for ages three and older. Admission plus the train ride is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and $7 for ages 3-12. Taxes and ticket fees apply.
Turntable rides are only $1 per person.
No-contact, online purchasing is available at www.nctrans.org.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Train rides will be available Fridays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m.; and Sundays at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
More information about train and turntable schedules, operations and safety measures now in place at the museum can be found at www.nctrans.org.