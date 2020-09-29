Area products present on volleyball’s worth watching roster

Well worth watching.
A pair of immediate area products is among the ones included on North Carolina’s 2020 Under Armour Awards Watch List compiled courtesy of the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The list of nominees from across the country was released earlier this month.
Players from practically every state and representing all positions are featured on the list.
The roster currently includes one member each of the Lake Norman and Langtree Charter Academy programs.
From Lake Norman, senior libero Alexis Hardison has been so singled out.
From Langtree, outside hitter Hailey Gilreath is among the selections.
Hardison, 5-foot-eight, is also an Appalachian State University commit who competes as a member of the Carolina Union Volleyball Club.
Gilreath, standing also 5-foot-8, has yet to make a college decision and currently does not include a club-level program on her individual resume.
Both will be among the first area high school varsity-level athletes to embark on play for the 2020-21 high school sports year in North Carolina among participants in public school programs. Announced by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, volleyball practice can formally get underway on Nov. 4 with matches able to be held no earlier than Nov. 16.
Additional dates of importance accompany the most recent recognitions.
The AVCA will be announcing its High School All-Region rosters on Nov. 4. The Under Armour All-American selections will be revealed on Nov. 11. Three teams each consisting of 24 All-Americans and another 72 players set to receive honorable mention will be featured in the selections. The annual Under Armour Match will be held in Florida early next year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!