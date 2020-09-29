Area products present on volleyball’s worth watching roster

Well worth watching.

A pair of immediate area products is among the ones included on North Carolina’s 2020 Under Armour Awards Watch List compiled courtesy of the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The list of nominees from across the country was released earlier this month.

Players from practically every state and representing all positions are featured on the list.

The roster currently includes one member each of the Lake Norman and Langtree Charter Academy programs.

From Lake Norman, senior libero Alexis Hardison has been so singled out.

From Langtree, outside hitter Hailey Gilreath is among the selections.

Hardison, 5-foot-eight, is also an Appalachian State University commit who competes as a member of the Carolina Union Volleyball Club.

Gilreath, standing also 5-foot-8, has yet to make a college decision and currently does not include a club-level program on her individual resume.