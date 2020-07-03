Drive started by two teens helps provide supplies to Back to School Bash

Three years ago, as freshmen in high school, friends Charlie Apy and Colin Shannon wanted to make a difference. The pair reached out to the leaders behind the Mooresville Back 2 School Bash, or B2SB, to see how they could help.
They were handed a list of school supplies to collect for distribution at the bash, an annual event put on by a local non-profit organization and officials in the Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools to provide students with the necessary supplies to start the school year.
Apy and Shannon decided to hold a collection drive in their Point neighborhood located off Brawley School Road. They distributed hundreds of flyers in mailboxes and emailed neighbors. They even transformed a large cardboard box into a school bus and placed it in the Trump General Store and Bakery at the Trump National Golf Club as a collection drop-off spot.
And then they watched as the neighborhood responded, dropping off backpacks, new shoes and school supplies.
“The first year was the like the big kick-starter because we got a ton of supplies and we got a lot of positive feedback from the neighborhood,” said Shannon. “That’s one of the reasons we’ve been doing it every year.”
Each summer, the boys have kept up their mission to provide local students with much-needed supplies at the B2SB. This will be their last year conducting their drive as Apy, a rising senior at South Iredell High School, and Shannon, a rising senior at Pine Lake Preparatory, will head off to college next summer.
“They have stuck with it and I’m really proud of them,” said Kathy Apy, Charlie Apy’s mom.
Part of the fun is decorating the collection box. The first year, the friends made the box into a school bus but Shannon and Apy have also turned a collection box into a stack of schoolbooks and a school house.
This year, donors can look for a box resembling a box of crayons to drop off school supplies, the boys said.
The 2020 Mooresville Back 2 School Bash will be held July 14-17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Mooresville Middle School at 233 Kistler Farm Road in Mooresville and is a drive-through event because of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Pre-registration is required online at the web site https://www.b2sb.org/.
The 2020 Mooresville B2SB has already registered more than 1,600 students, according to the event’s web site.
The boys said it makes them feel good to run the drive. “It’s great because a lot of people who are not as fortunate as we are, they really need the support not just from us but from our entire neighborhood,” said Shannon. “For everyone in the neighborhood to come together and donate to this cause, it’s a great thing.”
The pair also accepts cash donations and have already collected about $660 which they plan to spend on school supplies and shoes at Target, Apy said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from everybody around us,” said Apy. “And, I’m amazed at how much we’ve grown and how much we’ve gotten from this.”
Future B2SB collections will be left in good hands, Apy said. He and Shannon have already spoken with younger students who they feel comfortable passing the torch to next year when they leave for college, they said.
“They really feel strongly about the cause,” said Kathy Apy.
For more information, call Apy at 704-677-8150 or Shannon at 704-677-8733. They will accept donations through July 9.
