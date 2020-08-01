Enrollment for MGSD Online Academy grows in wake of board's reopening decision

Enrollment for the Mooresville Graded School District Online Academy increased from 261 students to 439 students in grades K-12 in the days after the district’s Board of Education voted to reopen school under Plan C on July 22.
As of Monday morning’s enrollment deadline, the increase means 7.3 percent of the district’s 6,004 students are enrolled to attend the MOA, the fully-virtual option for students who plan to learn from home during the 2020-21 academic year, according to information provided by the MGSD.
The MOA is an educational option for families who do not want to return to MGSD schools under Plan C - a remote-based, blended model of live instructional time and independent work time four days a week for students. Wednesday will serve as a flexible day for events like small group intervention, teacher office hours, tutoring sessions, optional club meetings and IEP meetings.
The Board of Education unanimously voted to have students attend school under Plan C from the first day of school on Aug. 17 through Oct. 16, the end of the first quarter. School leaders will reassess the possibility of returning to school under Plan B, a combination of in-person class and remote learning.
The MOA, however, is a commitment for the full academic year even if students are allowed to return to in-person classes. During a Board of Education meeting, MGSD Superintendent Stephen Mauney said July 22 that students could potentially move in or out of the MOA at the end of each semester but only if classroom space and teacher availability permits.
“Ultimately, we want the parents to have as much choice as possible,” Mauney said. “We realize what we are asking is a huge additional responsibility to our parents. The options before us are very difficult ones but I think that we are trying to make the best of a very difficult situation. So, we want to be as receptive and accommodating as we can but understanding that still there are some very real limitations as to what we are able to do.”
MOA students in grades K-3 would follow an instructional plan similar to students under Plan C, MGSD Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Jemma Conley told the Board of Education. These students would be assigned an MGSD teacher and receive 90 minutes of live instruction four days a week and two hours of daily asynchronous independent work, she said. Third grade MOA students are expected to take the state’s End of Grade assessment test, according to an email sent to elementary school students interested in the MOA.
The biggest jump in MOA enrollment came from students in grades 4-6 which increased from 71 enrolled prior to the Board of Education’s decision to reopen under Plan C to 142 enrolled afterwards. Students in grades 4-6 will receive two hours of live instruction four days a week and two hours of daily asynchronous independent work assigned by a MGSD teacher, Conley said.
In an email, MGSD Secondary Curriculum Coordinator Tracey Waid said the district has spent the last week contacting families to confirm their registration in the MOA. Some families had decided to opt back into Plan C instead of continuing with the MOA, she said.
The district was forced to change its MOA instructional plan for students in grades 7-12 because with just 149 students enrolled for middle and high school, fewer applied than anticipated, said Waid. “We really were expecting to see maybe some higher numbers based on what other districts had seen in their their virtual academies,” Waid said at the July 22 Board of Education meeting.
The typical student load for one secondary teacher is more than 100 students which meant the MOA would have needed just one teacher each for the middle and high school, Waid said in the email. This teacher at each school would have been forced to teach all subject areas and electives creating certification issues and impacting the schools’ master plan schedules, Waid said.
Although enrollment numbers have increased from 57 to 85 students in grades 9-12 and from 44 to 64 in grades 7-8, Waid said the numbers are still too low for the MOA to operate in the same way as the lower grades. “Although this enrollment has gone up from when we originally presented to the board, it is still not enough to justify pulling a teacher from the in-person building to teach fully online in the MOA for 7-12,” Waid wrote in an email.
Instead, the district will provide MOA curriculum for grades 7-12 through virtual platforms, North Carolina Virtual and Apex Learning, as well as the Mooresville High School Online Academy which launched in January, Waid said. All MOA students in grades 7-12 will have a certified teacher and will be enrolled in the MGSD, she said. Instead of live instruction, the MOA instruction will be recorded or in other formats that do not involve synchronous interaction, she said. Live tutoring will still be available, she said. MOA students in grades 7-8 must take state tests if they are required by the state and students in grades 9-12 must participate in End-of-Course state testing and Capstone graduation requirements, according to the district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!