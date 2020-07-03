Former MHS coach making move across state border

Another former Mooresville High School coaching staff member is changing addresses again.

This one will take Craig Stewart to another state.

Stewart, formerly both a head coach and assistant in the MHS athletic program, recently resigned from his current post at a North Carolina school to join a bordering South Carolina prep program.

Previously the head football coach at Cabarrus County-based Cox Mill High School, Stewart has accepted a position as a coach and teacher with the St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, S.C. effective with the next school year.

Stewart has spent 29 years serving schools in North Carolina, among them a stint as the head girls basketball coach and football assistant coach at Mooresville. His other stops, in addition to Cox Mill, include Southwest Randolph and Northwest Cabarrus High School and Middle School.

Stewart follows in the footsteps of others from North Carolina departing to continue careers at South Carolina, the latter which often offers better pay to educators and athletic administrators.

Stewart has spent the past seven years at Cox Mill, coaching the school’s boy track team and also working as the leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club as well as serving as a driver’s education instructor.

