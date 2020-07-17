MGSD conducting survey on reopening options

The Mooresville Graded School District is conducting a survey of parents and guardians to help decide which reopening plan the district will utilize.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that schools can operate under Plan B, which requires moderate social distancing and a combination of in-person and remote learning options. Cooper also announced that schools could operate under Plan C instead, which requires remote learning only.
The decision will be announced at the called Board of Education meeting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Mooresville High School. Space will be limited due to social distancing guidelines but the meeting is open to the public. Everyone in attendance will have go through a screening which will include the taking of each person’s temperature and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
In a post on its Facebook page, the MGSD said with the required six feet of space between all students, it was discovered that the school district’s original Plan B would not work. “We measured classrooms, as well as set up desks in different configurations in order to find the maximum number of students we could fit in a classroom for different grade levels to come up with the updated Plan B. We also took into consideration the need for our families’ children to be on similar schedules, which as parents ourselves, we believe is important. Finally this schedule allows for more deep cleaning and sanitizing in the school buildings,” the post read.
Parents are encouraged to look over Plan B, Place C and the MGSD Online Academy (MOA) at the district’s website, www.mgsde.k12.nc.us. The survey, which will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, is on the website as well under the mass communications regarding reopening tab.
This feedback will help determine the district’s decision.
