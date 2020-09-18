MGSD hears concerns of parents, educators about virtual learning

Two mothers of MGSD students spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting. Heather Durkee and Melissa Campbell both urged the board to reconsider virtual learning for the second nine weeks and resume in-person classes. “I am mentally drained,” said Durkee, explaining she works all day then comes home to help her children with school. “Some kids can handle virtual but a majority I have seen are struggling,” Durkee said. “No children should feel less than.”

“Please listen to the parents,” said Campbell, who said her kindergartener asks her why he can’t go to school. “A large majority of our children and parents are struggling to stay afloat while having to navigate virtual learning.”

Several MGSD teachers told board members about what their teaching days are like during the COVID-19 epidemic. While Sherrill Miller, a first grade teacher at South Elementary School, said teaching “COVID-style” includes complete exhaustion, a ton of work and living on a constant learning curve, “Teachers are still making connections with their students and parents.”

While Debbie Birchett, an exceptional children teacher at East Mooresville Intermediate School, said she works late hours to keep up with paperwork, the daily collaboration and the support that takes place is a positive energy that overrides the late nights.