MGSD hears concerns of parents, educators about virtual learning

Mooresville Graded School District administrators and teachers Tuesday shared feedback on this school year’s remote learning and what parents can expect at the Board of Education’s specially-called meeting Sept. 23 where the board will decide whether to continue Plan C, its fully-remote learning plan, or transition back to a hybrid model of in-person classes and remote learning when the school year’s second quarter begins Oct. 19.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Pre-K through fifth grade students can return to school under Plan A as of Oct. 5 but due to required remote learning days being scheduled the week of Oct. 12, any plan the board considers will not start prior to Oct. 19.
The Sept. 23 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center, will have an extended public comment period and will be live-streamed online, said MGSD Superintendent Stephen Mauney. Masks and social distancing are a requirement to attend the meeting and district staff will be conducting temperature screenings upon arrival.
Speaking during Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled Board of Education meeting at the performing arts center, Mauney said he and the board realize the huge impact virtual school has had on families especially those making huge sacrifices to be home with their children and who are juggling multiple responsibilities. Choosing how the district will instruct its children in the second quarter, beginning Oct. 19, is also a big responsibility, he said. “This is a decision that the board does not take lightly at all,” Mauney said. “This is a very serious decision. They understand that and they realize the impact that this has for our community as the parents who spoke tonight voiced.”
Two mothers of MGSD students spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting. Heather Durkee and Melissa Campbell both urged the board to reconsider virtual learning for the second nine weeks and resume in-person classes. “I am mentally drained,” said Durkee, explaining she works all day then comes home to help her children with school. “Some kids can handle virtual but a majority I have seen are struggling,” Durkee said. “No children should feel less than.”
“Please listen to the parents,” said Campbell, who said her kindergartener asks her why he can’t go to school. “A large majority of our children and parents are struggling to stay afloat while having to navigate virtual learning.”
Several MGSD teachers told board members about what their teaching days are like during the COVID-19 epidemic. While Sherrill Miller, a first grade teacher at South Elementary School, said teaching “COVID-style” includes complete exhaustion, a ton of work and living on a constant learning curve, “Teachers are still making connections with their students and parents.”
While Debbie Birchett, an exceptional children teacher at East Mooresville Intermediate School, said she works late hours to keep up with paperwork, the daily collaboration and the support that takes place is a positive energy that overrides the late nights.
Mooresville Middle School teacher Michael Fulton said he has grown as an educator during the COVID-19 epidemic but said the work has been constant. “To say we are going above and beyond is a gross understatement,” he said. Fulton continued, saying he misses the in-person interactions like shaking his students’ hands or having enough time to really talk to students after class. He asked the board to consider allowing in-person athletics and extra-curricular activities. “For some students, that is a lifesaver and I mean that literally…if at any point there is even a possibility of re-instating athletics, it would help some of our students at the middle school tremendously,” Fulton said.
Mauney acknowledged there are difficulties under Plan C for teachers and parents . “It’s not falling on deaf ears,” Mauney said after the teachers’ presentations. “I want you to be sure that you hear me say that.”
District administration is constantly revising potential learning plans and adjusting accordingly to new state regulations and COVID-19 restrictions, Mauney said.
At the Sept. 23 meeting, district administrators will discuss the current all remote Plan C, Plan C+, a combination of remote learning and in-person instruction for students in grades K-3, and Plan B, the hybrid in-person and virtual school instruction.
MGSD Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean said the district had emailed surveys to district stakeholders Sept. 11 to gain feedback on Plan C and would present those findings at the Sept. 23 meeting. She also described the metrics that will be used to determine which instructional plan the board would select that night. These metrics include scientific COVID-19 data from the Iredell County Health Department and the effect upon instructional quality and the continuity of learning while having to conduct temperature screenings and other state-mandated directions to keep students and teachers safe, McLean said.
District administration discussed possible learning plan revisions for the second quarter to be discussed at the Sept. 23 meeting.
One possible change to Plan C+, or two cohorts of K-3 students each attending in-person class two days per week, could be adjusted to having more synchronous learning time at home the other three days of the week, said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Instruction Scott Smith. The administration is also looking at restructuring WIN Wednesdays for students in grades 4-12 to include in-person academic support and optional in-person extracurricular activities, clubs, athletics, ROTC and band in the second quarter, said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Instruction Todd Black.
Another change to be discussed Sept. 23 is the possibility of adding a fourth cohort to Plan B’s combination of remote learning and in-person instruction for students in grades 4-12. Previously, the district directed students in these grades attend in-person school one day per week split up into three cohorts based on their last names with the three other days spent at home in remote learning.
Now, the district is examining having students in grades 4-12 split into four smaller groups while still attending in-person school one day per week and three days at home. The district is also examining the possibility of adjusting the balance of asynchronous and synchronous learning for students in grades 7-12 with teachers instructing one small cohort in person while simultaneously teaching the other three cohorts virtually at home.
“One concern that we have is will the teacher be able to adequately do their job with students sitting in front of them as well as teaching synchronously from their computer to 75 percent of their kids?” said Mauney.
If the board decides to transition to Plan B or Plan C+, students in grades K-3 will attend more in-person school days than older children because their classes, as required by state law, are much smaller and will be able to more easily social distance the necessary six feet apart.
The state has to ease the six-foot social distancing restriction for MGSD students in grades 4-12 to go back to in-person classes more than one day per week, Mauney said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!