Speakers voice concern, support for reopening

In their last meeting before the official start of school, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education continued discussion of the school restart plan.
The second meeting of the month saw 15 speakers present their comments and feelings toward the restart of school. The speakers consisted of teachers, parents and community leaders.
Comments varied from concerned teachers and parents, to teachers and parents happy with the board’s decision to support plan B, a mix of face-to-face learning and virtual options.
A teacher of 28 years, Lynne Rainwater told the board and audience “What has happened is we are being ugly with one another and it’s an us versus them. It is going to take all of us as community to fix this. I agree schools have a hand in nutrition, social activities and other things. But our number one thing is to educate. We cannot be the fix for all of it. It’s going to take everyone to fix this.”
Wendy Doric, a parent of two students in the district, told the board she was proud of the work they had done to develop a plan to get the kids back to school.
“I know firsthand how teachers feel,” Doric told the board. “As a nurse practitioner I was afraid to go back to work. I feel like as a nurse practitioner that it is not only my career but my calling, much like our teachers, most of them feel like that is their calling and their mission in life and I am thankful for them.”
She added, “I have had a chance to talk to my physician colleagues and had a chance to research to make the best decision for my children about going back to school. Most of my physician colleagues have chosen to send their kids to private school five days a week, more concerned about the long-term academic effects than their health effects. I just feel like there is going to be more of a divide with our children if we choose plan C, between those who have the means to send their kids to private schools and those who do not. I urge the board to continue with plan B to help serve all of the children in our district and to maintain options for parents and students.”
Leigh Brown, a teacher at East Iredell Middle School, told the board, “I have read the CDC guidelines and they assume the idea that students are with the same group all day long, not intermingling. This will not be the case at my school and many others.”
Brown continued with a story from the opening of Israeli schools.
“Ten days after Israeli’s schools reopened, more than 150 students were infected as they were allowed to remove their masks due to a heat wave,” Brown said. “How is this different from our students removing masks in class for lunch? How is it helpful to require children to wear a mask in class, then in the same room allow them to remove that mask for 25 minutes?”
After the 30 minutes of public comment ended, several board members made comments of their own.
Ken Poindexter told the crowd, “My wife is a career school teacher and she is excited to return to school and we are too.”
Poindexter added, “Today, a new statistic came out. There have been 86 children to die from COVID-19. That certainly is a tragedy but that represents six hundredths of one percent of the death rate by this terrible disease. To compare that, 12,000 children will die from non-intentional causes this year.”
Poindexter continued, “In the CDC update we saw a week and a half ago they were clear that our kids need to be back in school. They said our lower performing students really get hurt by online training. It also said our top tier students were negatively impacted. Again, we look at that and we have heard from our parents. Nobody wants to put anyone in harm’s way, certainly not our children and certainly not our teachers but we have got to get our kids back in school and I personally feel that is the best route to take.”
Sam Kennington told the board and members of the audience, “the only thing that I would say is, students come on Monday and I think the administration has done a great job and the teachers are doing a great job of preparing for that.”
Kennington added, “Some of the speakers said something that I think is very important and that is no matter what we do, we have to do it together. We have got to come together. We cannot be pitting one teacher against another teacher, that is just not right. We all have our feelings and opinions but when Monday morning comes, and you go in that classroom you are going to be so positive for those kids and I applaud you for that. And let us just continue to work together for those young people.”
