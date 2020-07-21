State briefs

Driver license road tests waived for NC adult applicants
RALEIGH — Road tests still aren’t being performed by examiners from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19. So now certain adults are exempt from passing one to obtain a regular license.
The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations. This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing drivers under 18 to defer the road test otherwise required to obtain a limited provisional license.
To qualify, adult drivers must make a license office appointment, then come in person wearing a face mask with the required documents. The waiver could apply to someone who’s passed a North Carolina driving course in the past 12 months, who previously held a North Carolina driver’s license that expired in the recent past or who has a license from another state. There are exceptions.
Cluster of coronavirus cases found at casino
CHEROKEE — Health officials in North Carolina are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases after five casino employees tested positive for the virus within two weeks.
The cases were identified among Harrah’s Cherokee Casino employees who work in the table games section, the Jackson County Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday. They are now following isolation orders.
“Based on information provided by the employees and video surveillance records, no other employees or customers have been identified as close contacts as defined by the CDC,” said Brooks Robinson, the casino’s regional manager.
“All employees who test positive, show symptoms or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive have been directed not to come to work and to self isolate.”
The casino had closed in March after an executive order was issued by Gov. Roy Cooper aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. The business then announced it would be reopening in late May with 30% capacity, social distancing protocols, and a mask requirement for employees.
Virtual academy draws nearly half of district’s students
RALEIGH — Nearly half of the students in North Carolina’s Wake County have signed up for the school district’s virtual academy to avoid in-person instruction this fall.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the Wake Virtual Academy received 78,792 applications, far exceeding expectations.
The Wake County school board plans to discuss Tuesday whether it will still reopen schools or switch to online learning for all 161,907 students.
Some parents and teachers want online classes only for safety reasons as the coronavris pandemic continues. But other families say the high demand for the virtual academy should make it easier to reopen schools for remaining students.
The state’s public schools have been closed since March to slow the virus’s spread.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he’s reopening schools in August under a “moderate social distancing” plan that limits how many students can be in schools. Cooper also gave schools the option of only using remote instruction. He’s not allowing schools to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction.
