Field of Flags virtual ceremony available online

Last weekend as part of the July Fourth Celebrations, the 2020 Field of Flags, presented by BestCo and hosted by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman was taking place at the Lowe’s YMCA field in Mooresville.
Six hundred American flags were waving out on that field from set up time July 1 through the holiday weekend on July 5, providing the community a chance to visit and walk the field and see the flags and pay tribute to those veterans, active military or first responders for whom the flags were placed in memory or honor.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, no formal ceremony was held; however, a virtual ceremony was placed online and made available for all to view. If you missed seeing it July 5, the ceremony is still available and can be seen at the Exchange Club’s website www.mooresvillelknexchange.org.
The ceremony will also provide an opportunity for those who were unable to visit the field this year to see and experience the beauty of this annual event.
If you purchased a flag, you still have several opportunities to pick it up. Remaining days and times to get flags are July 16 from 4-8 p.m. and July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Exchange trailer will be located at the curb to the right of the YMCA and someone will be there to help.
As noted on the ticket, flags not claimed become the property of The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman.
Appreciation is expressed to those who participated, as was also noted on the ticket, as it said, “Thank you for purchasing a flag, you are supporting The Exchange Club of Mooresville/ Lake Norman in the effort to make our community a better place to live.”
