Area anglers confronted by Challenge to boat big bass

Up to the Challenge?

Prove it.

The season-ending Carolina Bass Challenge Classic fishing tournament will take place on Lake Norman later this week.

The two-day event is set to cast off –literally – on Friday. Competitive angling will continue to take place through the following Saturday as well.

The Classic is the Carolina Bass Challenge organization’s championship event and in excess of 300 professional anglers are expected to launch out of the Blythe Landing access area. The site will also serve as the host of the daily weigh-ins.

This is the first time Lake Norman has hosted the Classic since 2016 and is the opening part of a three-year agreement between Visit Lake Norman and CBC. Lake Norman will also host a CBC Qualifier event in 2021 and 2022.

The CBC tournament trail has quickly emerged as one of the premier bass fishing tournament trails in the Carolinas. A minimum of $8,000 is guaranteed for first place at each qualifier event and $50,000 for first place at the Classic. The first-place prize is guaranteed regardless of the number of entries.