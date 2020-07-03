Area entries part of CGA Women’s 4-Ball record crowd

Being a part of a record crowd wound up being the best a trio of immediate area participants can claim following their performances in earlier this week’s Carolinas Golf Association Women’s Carolinas Four-Ball Championship.
The Mooresville crew consisting of Kathryn Carson, Marti Ervin and Lauren Martin, all owning different official affiliations, were members of as many different twosomes helping form the field for play in the two-day, stroke-play, two-member team event held on the Catawba Country Club course in Newton.
When all scores were posted following the second and final day’s play, all three were privy to what wound up being a record-setting showing on the part of the eventual winners.
An impressive total of 16-under-par 128 strokes was all the winning duo needed to prevail. It served to shatter the event’s previous standard while also providing them with a safe six-shot cushion over the next-best entry in the field.
The best the all local cast could manage was to be included in the crowd witnessing the record run.
Mooresville’s Carson, representing the Gaston Country Club course, teamed with playing partner Callista Rice from Mars Hills to register a two-round score of eight-under-par to officially merit a two-way tie for sixth place.
Mooresville’s Martin, taking with her ties to the Carolinas YOC of Charlotte course, paired with companion Toni Blackwell of Fayetteville to emerge as the only twosome to finish at even-par for the tournament. The effort was worth an outright 19th-place finish.
Mooresville’s Ervin, representing the Mooresville Golf Club, joined forces with Cornelius teammate Sara Thomas to finish at 18 over par for a 26th-place finish.
Play in the affair, conducted with all required protocols being strictly enforced due to COVID-19 resulting in automatic disqualification for all disobeying the restrictions, unfolded in the form of a two-player team best-ball process. The lowest score managed on a hole by either team member counted as the team’s official score.
