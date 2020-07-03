Balk by Major League Baseball throws curve at local pair’s rookie season plans

Imagine being recorded as an out before even getting a chance to take a turn at bat.
Imagine it no more.
That disappointing scene has become a reality for a pair of immediate Mooresville area residents involved in their rookie seasons with the closest professional baseball organization.
Much to their dismay, the inaugural campaign of participation with the Minor League Baseball Class-A level Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has come to a close prior to the throwing of a first formal pitch on the part of Mooresville’s Melissa Clark and Ryan Pegarsch.
The duo, both members of the team’s front office staff, were informed along with their fellow staff members earlier this week that, despite hopes remaining in place otherwise, Major League Baseball has made the decision not to provide player to their minor league affiliates in the ongoing wide wake of COVOD-19 already resulting in a shortened season on the part of the former.
The official word came from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league level’s governing body. It marks the first time that the minors will have missed a season.
As a result, there will be no competition taking place at the Minor League Baseball level this year.
The official statement serves to also draw the first year as members of the Cannon Ballers, a low-level feeder for the parent Chicago White Sox organization, for the twosome of Clark and Pegarsch to an unexpected early end actually before it officially began.
Clark, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, joined the roster earlier this year for what was also scheduled to be the debut season of the Cannon Ballers. The team was formerly known as the Kannapolis Intimidators.
Clark arrived in Kannapolis after spending previous time working with the Pennsylvania-based and Independent level York Revolution in the Atlantic League as the Creative Services Manager.
With the Cannon Ballers, Clark is the director of video production. In that capacity, she was in charge of creating videos for social marketing for promotional needs as well as the director from the main control room on game days. She was to be handling the controls of the team stadium’s video board as well as cuing the music, making public address announcements and helping oversee the between-inning experiences. Her duties were to additionally include running the online stream the Cannon Ballers were planning to broadcast through MiLB TV.
As for Pegarsch, he was on board as the team’s community partnership manager. In that capacity, he is in constant contact with as many of the community related organizations as possible in order to secure their commitment to the team and vice versa. Also, he is among the many in the field to actively engage in as many area charitable non-profit branches as part of a continued personal process.
In addition to his on-the-go agenda, Pegarsch was also to be held accountable for on-site duties when actual games will be held. His responsibilities also covered those associated with individual as well as group ticket sales as well as some additional game-day accountabilities.
Both are now putting those responsibilities on hold.
The team has released an official statement following the decision by MLB to terminate the minor league season.
“This is a very disappointing development, but one that we have been preparing for since the COVID numbers have increased in our state over the last few weeks,” said Kannapolis Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward.
“While we won’t have Minor League players this season, we are determined to host baseball games in Kannapolis at Atrium Health Ballpark this year consistent with health and safety guidance,” said team owner Andy Sandler. “The team has been in talks with officials of local player leagues at all levels of play to offer them the opportunity to be among the first to play at the brand-new Atrium Health Ballpark. As soon as the team gets the green light from State and City officials that it is safe to host games and events in the Ballpark, they will announce plans for games and events the public can enjoy.
“We will follow government guidance on when we can have fans attend games,” said Sandler, “and what precautions we should take such as social distancing and masks. We know watching live baseball is an important part of a return to normal life in our community.”
More information on what the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers front office has organized will be forthcoming and will follow North Carolina state guidelines and local government expectations. In the meantime, the team and city have been pleased to open the gates to the public to use Atrium Health Ballpark as a city park and walking facility.
“While it is very disappointing to not have the Cannon Ballers play this season, the health of our fans is our top priority,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “From the beginning, we wanted the ballpark to be a ‘public park’ and used every day. We are glad people are out enjoying it. Seeing so many people using the stadium to walk around, safely meet up with friends, and even grab an affordable sandwich has been gratifying. It’s not exactly what we envisioned but the result — an active, thriving downtown — is the same. We look forward to having smaller scale activities this year and we cannot wait for the Cannon Ballers 2021 season.”
Atrium Health Ballpark, marking its first year of existence, remains open daily for the public to use from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The team serves fresh food from 12-7 p.m. daily from the concession stand on the third base concourse, and offers an expanded menu and drink service on Thursday and Friday starting at 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.
Also, the facility remains on track to serve as the site of a limited number of NC3 American Legion baseball games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!